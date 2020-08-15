Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,884 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

