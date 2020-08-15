RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,404.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

