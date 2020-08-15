Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $471.61 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,307 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $471,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 17,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

