Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 17,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,580.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average is $181.69. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

