Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 92,785 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $181.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.25 and a 52 week high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

