Family Capital Trust Co Has $214,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $181.69. The company has a market cap of $1,580.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.