UBS Group AG Sells 142,022 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of GLPI opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

