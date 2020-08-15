Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s 5th Largest Position

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,043 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $326,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $178,633,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,580.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.25 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

