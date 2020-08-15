First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $25.74 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,580.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.25 and a one year high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.