Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Receives $51.60 Average PT from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,175,000 after buying an additional 1,431,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,362 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4,314.0% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 864,950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,795,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,134,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 703.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 764,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 668,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

BEP opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

