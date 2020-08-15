R Neil Williams Sells 3,365 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 3,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.77, for a total transaction of $948,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,144.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RNG stock opened at $284.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -249.49 and a beta of 0.62. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.17.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

