R Neil Williams Sells 3,365 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 3,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.77, for a total transaction of $948,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,144.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RNG stock opened at $284.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -249.49 and a beta of 0.62. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.17.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Receives $51.60 Average PT from Analysts
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Receives $51.60 Average PT from Analysts
R Neil Williams Sells 3,365 Shares of RingCentral Inc Stock
R Neil Williams Sells 3,365 Shares of RingCentral Inc Stock
Loren Alhadeff Sells 5,000 Shares of Docusign Inc Stock
Loren Alhadeff Sells 5,000 Shares of Docusign Inc Stock
James M. Daly Sells 34,337 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Stock
James M. Daly Sells 34,337 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Stock
Brokerages Set Zynga Inc PT at $10.93
Brokerages Set Zynga Inc PT at $10.93
Monster Beverage PT Raised to $93.00
Monster Beverage PT Raised to $93.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report