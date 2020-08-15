Loren Alhadeff Sells 5,000 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Loren Alhadeff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 18th, Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of Docusign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $199.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.69 and a beta of 0.93. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $229.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

