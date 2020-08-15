James M. Daly Sells 34,337 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HALO opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 71.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

