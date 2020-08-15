Brokerages Set Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT at $10.93

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $37,579.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,731.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $45,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,138.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,813 shares of company stock worth $3,830,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zynga by 34.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 79.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 367,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 163,478 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 23.9% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 986,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -312.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

