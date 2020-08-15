Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $93.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $1,815,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,787.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,398. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

