Brokerages Set Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $97.69

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 574.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

