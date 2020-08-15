Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

