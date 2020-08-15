DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of AGCO worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AGCO by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,339 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

