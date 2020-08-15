Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.68 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,637,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 22.7% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period.

FOXF opened at $111.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.77. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $112.53.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

