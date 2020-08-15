F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

F5 Networks stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $395,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

