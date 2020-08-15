Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,724 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $19,041,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 105.2% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $258.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.68. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

