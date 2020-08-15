Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $27,481,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

DRI opened at $84.07 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

