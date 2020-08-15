Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Cowen upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $458,640.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,016. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

