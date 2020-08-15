Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

