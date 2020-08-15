Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 297 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.98. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,996 shares of company stock worth $1,034,374. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

