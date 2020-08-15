Arizona State Retirement System Sells 111,566 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,566 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 158.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

