Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,041 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $39,224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 546,386 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after buying an additional 472,775 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,318,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

