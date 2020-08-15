Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 417 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.94.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $303.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day moving average of $274.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,542 shares of company stock valued at $120,508,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

