Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.29 Million Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total transaction of $1,332,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,758.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.44.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $286.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.35.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.