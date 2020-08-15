Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) PT at $33.00

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

