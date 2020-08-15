Bellway’s (BWY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,650 ($60.79) to GBX 3,768 ($49.26) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,330 ($56.61) to GBX 2,750 ($35.95) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,250 ($42.49) to GBX 3,150 ($41.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($49.68) to GBX 3,444 ($45.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,385.83 ($44.27).

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,417 ($31.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,595.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,887.80. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 23.54 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

