Bellway’s (BWY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,650 ($60.79) to GBX 3,768 ($49.26) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,330 ($56.61) to GBX 2,750 ($35.95) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,250 ($42.49) to GBX 3,150 ($41.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($49.68) to GBX 3,444 ($45.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,385.83 ($44.27).

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,417 ($31.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,595.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,887.80. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 23.54 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

