Rene R. Joyce Sells 40,364 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.16.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

