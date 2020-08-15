Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $824.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $780.52.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $762.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $739.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equinix has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,939 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

