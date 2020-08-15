Elizabeth J. Boland Sells 7,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BFAM opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

