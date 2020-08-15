Elizabeth J. Boland Sells 7,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE BFAM opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.73.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.