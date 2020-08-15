Warren Jenson Sells 17,940 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) CFO Warren Jenson sold 17,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $950,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 350,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.37. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 188,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,524 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rowe upped their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

