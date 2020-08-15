James F. Arra Sells 18,785 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,185.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,848.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RAMP opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.37. LiveRamp Holdings has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

