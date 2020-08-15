Susan E. Pietrucha Sells 8,700 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AJG opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

