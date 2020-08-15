Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.60) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.37) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($56.07) to GBX 4,309 ($56.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 2,750 ($35.95) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,582 ($46.83) to GBX 4,820 ($63.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,084.94 ($53.40).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 4,689 ($61.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,530.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,839.88. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.97.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($36.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($65,255.59).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

