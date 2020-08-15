Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 19.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $407,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $1,649,137.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,250 shares of company stock worth $12,724,840. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

BLD opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $154.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

