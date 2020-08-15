Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.22. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 193,268 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 46,985 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

