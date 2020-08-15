State Street Corp Has $411,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cloudflare by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $6,208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $210,040.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 14,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $563,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,975,370 shares of company stock valued at $357,380,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

