Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Everi worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Everi by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,240,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,175,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,045 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,190,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,754,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $634.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

