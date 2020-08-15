ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,874 shares of company stock worth $18,000,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

NYSE FICO opened at $429.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $447.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

