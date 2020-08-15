Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,821 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

NTRS stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.