Profund Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Fortive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $73.58 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,925,909 shares of company stock valued at $276,924,253. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.