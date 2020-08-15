Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,198 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,143 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 850,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 152.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 388,034 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

