Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of EQT opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.39. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.