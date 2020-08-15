Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SON stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

