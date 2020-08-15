Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $100,000 Position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

WETF opened at $3.92 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.