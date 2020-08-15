Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $15,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $2,180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

